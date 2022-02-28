$7.38 Million in Sales Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $7.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $5.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $23.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $26.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTGX. BTIG Research began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $24.49 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.16.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

