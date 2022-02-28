7,092 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,088,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC stock traded down $2.52 on Monday, hitting $355.13. 662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,121. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.05 and a 200-day moving average of $377.07.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

