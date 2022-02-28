$72.31 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will post $72.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.22 million and the highest is $86.40 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $58.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $342.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $359.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $217.48 million, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $229.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

OSUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $8.05 on Monday. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $580.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.67 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 78,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

