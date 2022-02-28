$73.85 Million in Sales Expected for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) will announce $73.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arco Platform’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.71 million. Arco Platform posted sales of $54.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arco Platform will report full year sales of $220.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.06 million to $222.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $288.70 million, with estimates ranging from $288.52 million to $288.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arco Platform.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 12.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arco Platform presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Arco Platform stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $579.29 million, a P/E ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 9.5% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

