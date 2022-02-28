7,334 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 367.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 46,094 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 55,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $225.23 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.84 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.35.

