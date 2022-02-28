750,000 Shares in Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) Purchased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,913,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.55% of Nuvalent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth $436,140,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,302,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,174,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $27,290,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

NUVL remained flat at $$15.51 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,171. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. Nuvalent Inc has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $40.82.

Nuvalent Profile

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

