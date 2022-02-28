$772.92 Million in Sales Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) will post $772.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $740.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $790.00 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $628.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL opened at $57.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

