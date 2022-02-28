7,766 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.98. 2,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,566. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

