79,987 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,650,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.2% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 409.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 210,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after acquiring an additional 168,959 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $103.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.18. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $103.60 and a 1 year high of $109.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

