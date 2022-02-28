8,724 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $249.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.94 and its 200-day moving average is $250.78. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

