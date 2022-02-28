90,197 Shares in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,197 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Benefitfocus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $335.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

