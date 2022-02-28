908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,641 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of 908 Devices worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after acquiring an additional 867,014 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 192.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 376,787 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 137.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 331,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 24.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 288.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 259,441 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 908 Devices news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

908 Devices stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $450.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

