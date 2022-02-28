908 Devices (MASS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. 908 Devices has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $450.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.78.
In other 908 Devices news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.
