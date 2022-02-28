908 Devices (MASS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. 908 Devices has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $450.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.78.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

In other 908 Devices news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 25.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 173.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 43.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 74.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.