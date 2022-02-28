$92.16 Million in Sales Expected for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $92.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.51 million to $97.81 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $76.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $368.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $384.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $410.70 million, with estimates ranging from $404.26 million to $417.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

GBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 26.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

