95,941 Shares in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of BTRS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BTRS by 106.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 52,138 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BTRS by 41.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in BTRS by 190.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BTRS by 25.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 34,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTRS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $966.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.65. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

