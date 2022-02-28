AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.66

Shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 101391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.09.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

