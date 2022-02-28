AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $58.56. 186,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.65. AAON has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $83.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $54,314.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,687 shares of company stock valued at $771,364 in the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in AAON by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

