Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.25

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.25 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.61 ($0.16), with a volume of 1335373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.38.

Get Abingdon Health alerts:

About Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX)

Abingdon Health Plc, a technology-enabled lateral flow diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostics worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; and Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abingdon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abingdon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.