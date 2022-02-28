Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Abiomed worth $31,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 14.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $312.30 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

