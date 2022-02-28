Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.11 million.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.150 EPS.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 798,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,453. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30.

Several analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 259,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,836,000 after purchasing an additional 240,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 140,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $2,653,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 20,398 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

