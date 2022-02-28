Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACHC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.71. 791,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,508. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after acquiring an additional 259,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,836,000 after acquiring an additional 240,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140,231 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

