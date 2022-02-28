Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.620-$0.660 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.69.
Shares of ACHC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 798,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $68.65.
About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.