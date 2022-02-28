Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.620-$0.660 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Shares of ACHC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 798,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

