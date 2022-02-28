ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,873. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 355,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 384,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 158,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 594,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 48,585 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACAD. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

