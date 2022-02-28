Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Accolade worth $11,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Accolade by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

ACCD stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.63. 20,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,237. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.13. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACCD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

