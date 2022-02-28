ACENT Tops One Day Volume of $663,875.00 (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, ACENT has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One ACENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $663,875.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ACENT Profile

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

