Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,764 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.28% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $14,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after acquiring an additional 722,704 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,192,000 after buying an additional 549,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after acquiring an additional 448,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,190,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after buying an additional 521,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.45. 11,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $945.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

