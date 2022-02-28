AdaptHealth Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for AdaptHealth in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

AHCO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $2,027,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

