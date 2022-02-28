Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the highest is $3.85 billion. Adient reported sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Adient by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,447 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,184,336,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter valued at about $63,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $41,490,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 1,443.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 674,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after acquiring an additional 630,730 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.99. Adient has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

