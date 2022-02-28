ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. Citigroup started coverage on ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,512,631 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $206,151,000 after buying an additional 225,370 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ADT by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,685,640 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $165,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,385 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ADT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,177,604 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $99,026,000 after purchasing an additional 96,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,112,468 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $59,816,000 after purchasing an additional 224,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ADT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 87,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

