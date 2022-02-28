Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,125 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,952,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,057,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,921,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $205.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.81. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.03 and a twelve month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAP. DA Davidson increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.40.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

