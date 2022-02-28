Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAVVF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

AAVVF traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.57. 90,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,134. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

