Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $4.91. Aegon shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 73,345 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.80) to €5.00 ($5.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Get Aegon alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 66,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aegon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 91,434 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.