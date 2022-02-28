Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) will post $55.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.00 million and the lowest is $49.00 million. Aemetis posted sales of $37.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $203.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $209.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $252.12 million, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aemetis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 35.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after buying an additional 507,019 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 818.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 357,312 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $388.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. Aemetis has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $27.44.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

