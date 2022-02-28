AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVAV. cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $62.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $128.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,111.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

