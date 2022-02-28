Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Up 9.9%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) shares were up 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.08. Approximately 311,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,336,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.81.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. Affirm’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

