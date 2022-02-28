Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,309 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.38. 56,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

