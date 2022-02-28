AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Position Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,922 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO opened at $118.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average of $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

