Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AEM. TD Securities reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

