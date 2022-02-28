Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$100.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEM. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.41.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 322,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,937,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,847,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 967,094 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,135,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

