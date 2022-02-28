Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$100.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEM. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.41.
Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 322,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,937,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,847,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 967,094 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,135,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.
About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
