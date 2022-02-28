Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Agora worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,441,000. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agora by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 498,926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Agora by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,561,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 558,286 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

API has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Shares of Agora stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.31. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

