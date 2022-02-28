AhaToken One Day Volume Tops $3.51 Million (AHT)

AhaToken (CURRENCY:AHT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. AhaToken has a market capitalization of $32.72 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of AhaToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AhaToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AhaToken has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00043438 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.23 or 0.06765880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.92 or 0.99893441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00050555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002930 BTC.

AhaToken Profile

AhaToken was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. AhaToken’s total supply is 7,773,367,076 coins and its circulating supply is 3,275,701,868 coins. AhaToken’s official Twitter account is @_aha_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aha is a professional knowledge Q&A service that allows the users to ask questions and get answers from verified experts. It's possible to ask a professional responder, such as a lawyer, tax accountant, labour accountant, psychological counsellor, insurance agent, etc. AHA can receive token rewards simply by doing Q&A in connection with the blockchain. Whitepaper facebook “

AhaToken Coin Trading

