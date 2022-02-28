Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on AC. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cormark raised their price target on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

TSE:AC opened at C$24.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$19.31 and a 1 year high of C$31.00.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

