Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Trading Down 7.4%

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.01 and last traded at $41.67. Approximately 16,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,642,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

AL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Air Lease by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

