Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ATSG opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth about $2,807,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 489,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 46,576 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth about $5,594,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 109,006.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $864,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

