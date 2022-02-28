Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $31.56, with a volume of 17513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,835,000 after purchasing an additional 750,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,367,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 97,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,213,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,553,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,010,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.59.

About Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

