Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €139.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €139.00 ($157.95) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €141.69 ($161.01).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR stock traded up €7.00 ($7.95) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €115.92 ($131.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €114.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €112.79. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.