Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($159.09) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on Airbus in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($161.36) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €141.69 ($161.01).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €115.92 ($131.73) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €114.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €112.79. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

