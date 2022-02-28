Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Shares Down 1.7%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 139.94 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 142.10 ($1.91). 4,035,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,150,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.94).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.55) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 175 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 119.70.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

