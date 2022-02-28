Akash Network (AKT) Price Tops $1.33

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00003076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $151.36 million and $2.70 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

