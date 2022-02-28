Akroma 1-Day Volume Reaches $49.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 48% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $31,890.11 and approximately $49.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.76 or 0.06785195 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00069484 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.